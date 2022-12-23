Civil Supplies mulls setting up petrol bunks, LPG agencies across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a leaf out of the Telangana State Prisons department, the Civil Supplies department too plans to expand the number of petrol bunks across the State to bolster its revenues. The Civil Supplies department is also mulling opening Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) distribution agencies to directly deliver cylinders to consumers.

It is a fact that the petrol bunks run by the Prisons department have won the trust of consumers who believe that there will not be any adulteration or shortage of fuel in State-run outlets. The Civil Supplies department too wants to build on this trust by getting into this profitable and consumer oriented business.

Sardar Ravinder Singh, the newly-appointed chairman of Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (TSCSCL), has directed officials to prepare proposals on setting up the petrol bunks in 30 days. He wants the TSCSCL to set up bunks in every district, with the exception being Hyderabad.

In a high-level review meeting attended by TSCSCL commissioner V Anil Kumar, Ravinder Singh said that the department has been earning Rs 5 crore per annum through three petrol bunks and 11 LPG distribution agencies. He said that this revenue should be increased to Rs 20 crore in terms of profit.

It may be noted that the Civil Supplies department plays a key role in making petroleum products available to the public without any deviations, diversions, and adulteration.The Telangana Petroleum Products (Licensing and Regulations of Supplies) Order, 1980, and the Centre’s ‘Control Orders’ under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, empowers the department to ensure equitable distribution of petroleum products to consumers.

