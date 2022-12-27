Delay in Uppal corridor leaves traffic crawling in Telangana

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five years on, the Uppal elevated corridor, which is touted to be the second longest flyover in the State, is still incomplete, causing severe inconvenience to locals and commuters from other districts entering the city through Uppal. Everyday commuters coming from Warangal and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri by buses and cars are put to great inconvenience from Narapally to Uppal where the construction of flyover is taking place. A ride on this stretch is sure to test the patience of commuters given the bad road conditions.

Since several works of the project are pending, it might take more time to lay the roads. Until then, commuters have to take the bumpy ride. The plan is to have a 150-feet wide service road under the flyover which is set to be a long-lasting solution for traffic problems. It will help in improving connectivity to Ghatkesar and beyond Uppal apart from reducing congestion towards Ramanthapur and LB Nagar.

Only when the elevated corridor work is completed, will work on the service road with two lanes on both sides commence. With Uppal turning out to be a key part on the eastern side of the State capital, traffic has increased sharply in recent years. Moreover, all vehicles including RTC buses going towards Yadadri and Warangal have to depend on the existing narrow road in Uppal.

Started in 2018 at a cost of `670 crore, including the land acquisition cost, the flyover was supposed to have been completed within 18 months. Once completed, the 6.2 km long elevated corridor in Uppal will become the second longest flyover in the State after the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway, which stretches for over 11.5 km. This 45-metre wide six-lane corridor starts at Uppal Junction and ends at the Central Power Research Institute, Medipally.

Former Uppal MLA NVSS Prabhakar said that GHMC has not attempted addressing utility works properly causing a long delay in completion of the project. Moreover, many of people are yet to receive compensation amount for losing their property.

