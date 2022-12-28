Home States Telangana

Poachgate a flop film by KCR: Kishan Reddy

Kishan said that KCR conceived the entire drama during the Mungode byelection as he could not stomach the rapid rise of the BJP.

Published: 28th December 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is the writer, screenplay, director, producer, choreographer, director of photography and editor of the “Farmhouse Files”, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the chief minister failed to complete the movie due to lack of coordination and connection between different arts.

Stating that the lotus, the BJP’s poll symbol, will emerge from the muck clean, Kishan advised the BRS chief to face the saffron party politically and not through a “flop film”. He was addressing a press conference in the city on Tuesday.

Kishan said that KCR conceived the entire drama during the Mungode byelection as he could not stomach the rapid rise of the BJP.He added that KCR tried to make people believe that the fictional film was true.

“With the “farmhouse files cinema”, the Kalvakuntla family tried to take everyone into an imaginary world. They formed an SIT to mislead the people. Finally, the high court reprimanded them after transferring the case to CBI. Even the high court felt the ongoing investigation by the SIT wouldn’t be impartial,” Kishan said.

He added that the CM has not changed his attitude even after the HC’s reprimand.Raising questions over the SIT’s integrity, Kishan wondered why it had not seized the phones used by four TRS MLAs present at the Moinabad farmhouse. He also sought to know why the four MLAs were ‘confined’ in the Pragathi Bhavan.“One of the MLAs involved in the case is now asking why the ED has entered the scene,” he said.

