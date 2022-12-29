Five consortiums selected for final round of GC bidding in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The technical team of Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) on Wednesday said that five groups of companies have been selected to participate in the final round of bidding for the appointment of a General Consultant (GC) for the Hyderabad Airport Metro project.

Based on the assessment of technical capabilities and financial profiles, it was found that all five consortiums were qualified to participate in the final round of bidding, said NVR Reddy, HAML MD.

“The next stage bid documents which are the Request for Proposal documents will be issued to all these consortiums. They will have to submit their bids by January 20,” he added.

