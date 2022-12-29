MoS for Railways inspects Secunderabad station development works in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Darshana Jardosh inspected the progress of Secunderabad Railway station and reviewed the station redevelopment plan on Wednesday. She instructed officials to monitor this critical project, being undertaken at an expense of Rs 700 crore, to complete it within the stipulated time as the station is being upgraded keeping in view the next 40 years.

Jardosh that efforts were being made to extend the Vande Bharat services all over the country. She was accompanied by SCR General manager, Arun Kumar Jain, Divisional Railway Manager, A K Gupta and other senior officials during the inspection.

Later, she visited the waiting hall and interacted with passengers on the availability of requisite amenities. She visited One Station-One Product stalls which market local products like jute bags, handloom and Kalamkari textile products on Platform No. 10 and enquired about their success. She also inspected the overall amenities available at the station.

Speaking to the media, the MoS said redevelopment works will be completed within three years as per schedule. The Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) has been indigenously developed on the SCR and is being implemented on a large scale. Jardosh planted a sapling to mark the green initiatives near the island gardens at the entry side of Platform No. 10 towards a green environment.

