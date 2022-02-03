STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IAF chopper with 2 on board lands in Jagdevpur due to tech snag

An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing at the ground next to Mudiraj Community Hall in Jagdevpur mandal headquarters at 10.20 am on Wednesday due to a technical issue. 

Published: 03rd February 2022

The helicopter which made an emergency landing at Jagdevpur mandal in Siddipet district. (File photo)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing at the ground next to Mudiraj Community Hall in Jagdevpur mandal headquarters at 10.20 am on Wednesday due to a technical issue. Police rushed to the spot and secured the helicopter after learning that a large number of people had gathered to see the helicopter as it had suddenly landed without any former communication. 

Squad leader Aakash Gupta Kadham said the helicopter landed due to a technical glitch while two officers were on board. Police said two officers and a mechanical engineer arrived in another helicopter later to repair the first chopper. The two helicopters flew back to Hakimpet Air Force base afterwards.

Comments

