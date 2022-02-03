IAF chopper with 2 on board lands in Jagdevpur due to tech snag
03rd February 2022
SIDDIPET: An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing at the ground next to Mudiraj Community Hall in Jagdevpur mandal headquarters at 10.20 am on Wednesday due to a technical issue. Police rushed to the spot and secured the helicopter after learning that a large number of people had gathered to see the helicopter as it had suddenly landed without any former communication.
Squad leader Aakash Gupta Kadham said the helicopter landed due to a technical glitch while two officers were on board. Police said two officers and a mechanical engineer arrived in another helicopter later to repair the first chopper. The two helicopters flew back to Hakimpet Air Force base afterwards.