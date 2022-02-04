Hyderabad on track for Vande Bharat trains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will become one of the major hubs for the 400 new generation, semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains connecting most of major and medium sized cities in the next three years, SCR General Manager Sanjeev Kishore said on Thursday.

These trains will steadily be introduced in all zones. At present, Vande Bharat Express trains were connecting New Delhi with Varanasi and Vaishnodevi in northern Jammu. “These trains will be a better version of high-end technology used for travelling between major cities. Hyderabad will be a hub which will gradually connect all major and medium sized cities. In the next phase, not only chair-car, but also sleeper coaches will be introduced in the Vande Bharat trains,” the SCR general manager said.

Kishore also pointed out that with a Budget allocation of Rs 3,048 crore, Telangana will receive 26 per cent more funds than the previous year for infrastructure projects and safety works. On the issue of delay in various projects, particularly those that need the cooperation of the State government, he said that the Railways will pursue the matter in all seriousness.

SCR Additional General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said that the delay in commissioning of MMTS Phase II was due to the failure of the State government in depositing the project’s two-thirds share of funds. “All segments have been completed except Sanathnagar and Moula Ali. Funding issues is slowing down the progress. The State government has deposited only Rs 129 crore when it has to deposit Rs 760 crore as its share. Regular meetings are being held with State government officials to take forward the works,” Jain said. He said that Rs 45 crore has been allotted for periodic overhauling (POH) workshop at Kazipet, Rs 70 crore for development of Satellite terminal at Cherlapalli Station besides other important projects.