STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hyderabad on track for Vande Bharat trains

These trains will steadily be introduced in all zones. At present, Vande Bharat Express trains were connecting New Delhi with Varanasi and Vaishnodevi in northern Jammu. 

Published: 04th February 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Train

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will become one of the major hubs for the 400 new generation, semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains connecting most of major and medium sized cities in the next three years, SCR General Manager Sanjeev Kishore said on Thursday.

These trains will steadily be introduced in all zones. At present, Vande Bharat Express trains were connecting New Delhi with Varanasi and Vaishnodevi in northern Jammu. “These trains will be a better version of high-end technology used for travelling between major cities. Hyderabad will be a hub which will gradually connect all major and medium sized cities. In the next phase, not only chair-car, but also sleeper coaches will be introduced in the Vande Bharat trains,” the SCR general manager said. 

Kishore also pointed out that with a Budget allocation of Rs 3,048 crore, Telangana will receive 26 per cent more funds than the previous year for infrastructure projects and safety works. On the issue of delay in various projects, particularly those that need the cooperation of the State government, he said that the Railways will pursue the matter in all seriousness. 

SCR Additional General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said that the delay in commissioning of MMTS Phase II was due to the failure of the State government in depositing the project’s two-thirds share of funds. “All segments have been completed except Sanathnagar and Moula Ali. Funding issues is slowing down the progress. The State government has deposited only Rs 129 crore when it has to deposit Rs 760 crore as its share. Regular meetings are being held with State government officials to take forward the works,” Jain said.  He said that Rs 45 crore has been allotted for periodic overhauling (POH) workshop at Kazipet, Rs 70 crore for development of Satellite terminal at Cherlapalli Station besides other important projects. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Express Train Hyderabad
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp