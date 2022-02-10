STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hyderbabad muslim women offer support to Karnataka girls in light of Hijab incident

Meanwhile, police was also deployed near the meeting venue as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incidents. 

Published: 10th February 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Hijab, Muslim women protest

Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A large number of Muslim women from across the city took part in a prayer congregation organised at Saidabad in the city in solidarity with muslim girl students of Karnataka. After offering prayers, the women holding placards, raised slogans against the Karnataka State and Central governments. 

Placards reading, “I Support Hijab”, “ Hijab is our right & our Pride”, and “ Hijab, My Right, My Choice, My Pride”, were displayed by the women after the prayer. Women, who spoke after the prayer, said that they equivocally condemn the developments taking place in Karnataka. “We stand in solidarity with the Muslim girl students of Karnataka against the tyrannous acts of the Karnataka State government and the college management,” the women said. Meanwhile, police was also deployed near the meeting venue as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incidents. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muslim women Hijab Central government
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp