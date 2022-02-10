Hyderbabad muslim women offer support to Karnataka girls in light of Hijab incident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A large number of Muslim women from across the city took part in a prayer congregation organised at Saidabad in the city in solidarity with muslim girl students of Karnataka. After offering prayers, the women holding placards, raised slogans against the Karnataka State and Central governments.

Placards reading, “I Support Hijab”, “ Hijab is our right & our Pride”, and “ Hijab, My Right, My Choice, My Pride”, were displayed by the women after the prayer. Women, who spoke after the prayer, said that they equivocally condemn the developments taking place in Karnataka. “We stand in solidarity with the Muslim girl students of Karnataka against the tyrannous acts of the Karnataka State government and the college management,” the women said. Meanwhile, police was also deployed near the meeting venue as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incidents.