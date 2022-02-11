STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telugu States in fresh row over power utility funds

A fresh row has erupted between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over sharing of funds of the power utilities employees as AP has started its own Employees Services Corporation Limited. 

Published: 11th February 2022 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

TS Genco, Transco CMD Prabhakar Rao

TS Genco, Transco CMD Prabhakar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fresh row has erupted between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over sharing of funds of the power utilities employees as AP has started its own Employees Services Corporation Limited. Telangana Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao, in a letter to his Andhra counterpart Nagulapalli Srikanth on Thursday, said that the funds and deposits maintained by the Andhra Transco and AP Genco Trusts belong to the employees of Telangana Corporations and not to the entities belonging to Andhra Pradesh. 

“Any move to transfer these funds to AP State Financial Services Corporation Limited will detrimentally affect the savings of the employees and the future gratuity, PF and pension paym-ents of our serving/retired employees. Hence, you are requested to take action to transfer the funds to Telangana Transco and Genco Trusts immediately,” Prabhakar Rao said. 

“AP Genco has to release an amount of Rs 2,172 crore, due as on January 31, 2022, to TS Genco, as per the resolution of Andhra Genco Trusts. Andhra Transco also confirmed that Rs 659.36 crore is the provisional balance of Telangana in the Trust fu-nds held by AP Transco as on March 31, 2021,” the letter said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Employees Services Corporation Limited Pension Financial Services
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp