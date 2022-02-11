Telugu States in fresh row over power utility funds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fresh row has erupted between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over sharing of funds of the power utilities employees as AP has started its own Employees Services Corporation Limited. Telangana Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao, in a letter to his Andhra counterpart Nagulapalli Srikanth on Thursday, said that the funds and deposits maintained by the Andhra Transco and AP Genco Trusts belong to the employees of Telangana Corporations and not to the entities belonging to Andhra Pradesh.

“Any move to transfer these funds to AP State Financial Services Corporation Limited will detrimentally affect the savings of the employees and the future gratuity, PF and pension paym-ents of our serving/retired employees. Hence, you are requested to take action to transfer the funds to Telangana Transco and Genco Trusts immediately,” Prabhakar Rao said.

“AP Genco has to release an amount of Rs 2,172 crore, due as on January 31, 2022, to TS Genco, as per the resolution of Andhra Genco Trusts. Andhra Transco also confirmed that Rs 659.36 crore is the provisional balance of Telangana in the Trust fu-nds held by AP Transco as on March 31, 2021,” the letter said.