TRS-BJP clash over effigy burning leaves 6 injured in Jangaon district, Telangana 

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Tension prevailed in Narmetta mandal headquarter in Jangaon district on Thursday after following a violent clash between TRS and BJP activists over burning of effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, leaving six persons injured. All of those injured were identified as BJP activists who were shifted to the Jangaon Government Hospital for treatment.

The clash began when BJP activists, to counter the burning of effigy of Modi and the TRS protests, took out a process and burn an effigy of the Chief Minister. However, hundreds of TRS activists rushed to the spot and began raising slogans against Modi.

Soon the TRS activists started using sticks to chase away the Modi supporters. The shocked BJP activists initially tried to save themselves, but when they realised that there were unable to match the fury of the TRS activist, fled.

The local police soon reached the spot and took the TRS activists into custody. Emboldened, some BJP activists returned to the spot, only to be taken into custody too. Elsewhere in Jangaon town, BJP former MLA M Dharma Rao led a silent protest at the Ambedkar statue. At two other places in the district, the police broke up BJP protest in view of the CM’s visit.