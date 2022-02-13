STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Peace and harmony define what Hyderabad is all about', says KT Rama Rao

Rama Rao said that despite lack of support from the Centre, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to provide 20 KL free drinking water as per the wishes of the residents of the Cantonment.

Published: 13th February 2022 04:03 AM

IT Minister K T Rama Rao(Photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an apparent jibe aimed at BJP-ruled States, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that peace and harmony prevails in Hyderabad unlike in some parts of the country that are roiled by unnecessary conflict.

“In the city, people of all sections are living in harmony and brotherhood,” the Minister said after laying the foundation stone for various development works in Patigadda in Sanathnagar Assembly constituency.
Seeking cooperation of Defence authorities, Rama Rao said that though the State government was ready to implement various development works in Secunderabad Cantonment, the Union government is obstructing it due to political reasons.

“We want the Centre to keep away from politics and help us in carrying out development works in Secunderabad Cantonment areas,” he said.

Rama Rao said that despite lack of support from the Centre, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to provide 20 KL free drinking water as per the wishes of the residents of the Cantonment. “We also sought vacant land for construction of 20,000 two bedroom (2BHK) Dignity Housing for the poor in Cantonment, but the Centre is not allotting the land, despite our assurance that we would give alternative land to the Defence Ministry,” Rama Rao said. “The Centre did not respond despite us requesting more than a hundred times,” he said. Rama Rao also lauded the efforts of Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav for taking up development works, implementing government schemes and solving the issues of people in his Sanathnagar Assembly constituency. 

Foundation stones were laid for nala works at Rasoolpura, Allam Thota Bavi, Brahmanwadi as well as a multipurpose function hall in Patigadda near Begumpet. These works would be taken up with an outlay of Rs 61 crore. 

KTR tells GHMC to plan RuBs, RoBs at railway crossings

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday asked GHMC officials to work in tandem with their SCR counterparts to prepare a comprehensive plan on the structures to be constructed on railway crossings in Hyderabad. In a review meetingheld on the day, SCR officials assured complete support to the GHMC in taking up works at railway crossings.

