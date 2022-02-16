Pay Rs 75,000 for helicopter ride to Telangana's Medaram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Tourism in association with Thumby Aviation, has launched helicopter services to Medaram, for devotees going for Sammakka Saralamma Jatara in Mulugu. Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud launched helicopter services to Medaram at Begumpet on Tuesday.

The helicopter services will be available till February 20. The helicopter charter services are available from Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Mahabubnagar. The fares per each person are Rs 75,000 from Hyderabad, Rs 75,000 from Karimnagar and Rs 1 lakh from Mahabubnagar. It is a joy ride for devotees to experience the Medaram from the skies.