Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company cracks down on electricity thieves

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) is cracking down on those utilising electricity illegally and causing losses to their State exchequer.

The TSSPDCL has booked 1 lakh cases of illegal power consumption in the past year and levied a fine amounting to Rs 130 crore. It's is keeping a strict vigil on those using electricity directly from power poles without meter connection and denting their revenue.

Vigilance officers, in coordination with the anti-power theft squad, go for surprise raids in several circles across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits to check power theft. They keep a close watch on consumers who are behind illegal power usage. Several officials are conducting inspections and cracking down on those obtaining illegal connections.

Despite an increase in new electricity connections every year, the TSSPDCL hasn’t been registering much growth on power bills. Authorities attribute it to illegal connections along with power bill defaulters who do not pay the bill for months and a few arrears would be pending for more than a year.

The unauthorised use of electricity is punishable under Section 126 of the Electricity Act 2003 while offences and penalties are registered under Section 135 to 139 of the Electricity Act 2003 (theft of energy).

A few weeks ago, a major power theft was reported in the city. The officials registered criminal cases against cine workers association for committing massive power theft in Chitrapuri Colony, Khajaguda. A total of 10 cases were filed for causing heavy damage by illegally using electricity without paying bills for the construction of buildings and villas.

Criminal cases were registered under Section-135 of the Electricity Act for stealing electricity and a fine of Rs 68 lakh was imposed.

