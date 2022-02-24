STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TS power staff protest against privatisation

The TS power employees said that the Central government privatised the Discoms even though the Chandigarh Discoms were makig profits.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State unit of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) on Wednesday staged a dharna to express solidarity with the Chandigarh power employees who are currently agitating against the privatisation of Discoms. 

The TS power employees said that the Central government privatised the Discoms even though the Chandigarh Discoms were makig profits. “Chandigarh, which is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, gets Central share in hydel power. However, the valuable lands of the Chandigarh Discoms were being given away to private players at `1 per acre,” they alleged.

National Coordination Committee Electricity Employees Discoms Privatisation
