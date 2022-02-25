STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Wildlife Board gives nod for 29 road projects in sanctuaries

The Wildlife Council meeting was headed by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, who also approved for the underpasses to be constructed, wherever needed, at points of animal crossings.

Published: 25th February 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

It is not clear whether NHAI has to approach the ministry again for an amendment taking into account fresh revision of the project.

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a controversial decision, the State Wildlife Board has approved the construction of 29 road projects which run across various sanctuaries. A majority of these projects are passing through the erstwhile Adilabad district and Eturunagaram area of Mulugu district.

The Wildlife Council meeting was headed by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, who also approved for the underpasses to be constructed, wherever needed, at points of animal crossings. He told officials to install speed regulation methods, ban vehicular traffic at night, and set up reflective speed signs. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp