Wildlife Board gives nod for 29 road projects in sanctuaries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a controversial decision, the State Wildlife Board has approved the construction of 29 road projects which run across various sanctuaries. A majority of these projects are passing through the erstwhile Adilabad district and Eturunagaram area of Mulugu district.

The Wildlife Council meeting was headed by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, who also approved for the underpasses to be constructed, wherever needed, at points of animal crossings. He told officials to install speed regulation methods, ban vehicular traffic at night, and set up reflective speed signs.