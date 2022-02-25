Wildlife Board gives nod for 29 road projects in sanctuaries
The Wildlife Council meeting was headed by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, who also approved for the underpasses to be constructed, wherever needed, at points of animal crossings.
Published: 25th February 2022 05:49 AM | Last Updated: 25th February 2022 05:49 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: In a controversial decision, the State Wildlife Board has approved the construction of 29 road projects which run across various sanctuaries. A majority of these projects are passing through the erstwhile Adilabad district and Eturunagaram area of Mulugu district.
The Wildlife Council meeting was headed by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, who also approved for the underpasses to be constructed, wherever needed, at points of animal crossings. He told officials to install speed regulation methods, ban vehicular traffic at night, and set up reflective speed signs.