Talasani launches last down ramp of PVNR Expressway

Built at a cost of Rs 9.63 crore, the ramp is 195 metres long and seven metres wide.

Published: 27th February 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 05:12 AM

Last down ramp of the PVNR Flyover was thrown open for traffic on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is giving top priority to basic facilities such as roads, flyovers,  underpasses, and Road over Bridges (RoBs), said Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday at the inauguration of the last down ramp of PVNR Expressway at Laxmi Nagar, Attapur Road, on Saturday. Built at a cost of Rs 9.63 crore, the ramp is 195 metres long and seven metres wide.

The Minister hoped that it would help avoid traffic snarls and claimed that the State government is making efforts to improve facilities, keeping in view the growing traffic and population in the twin cities and surrounding municipalities. 

He said that with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision and support of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, more facilities are being created under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). 

The Minister also laid the foundation stone for the construction of Nallapochamma Temple on the VST to Vidyanagar road and a bridge near the heritage shop on the vegetable market road on Nagmaiah Kunta Nala. The estimated cost of the project is `12 crore.

