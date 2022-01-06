STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Palvoncha family suicide: Mediators attempt compromise with kin

Published: 06th January 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao (Youtube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Even as the police is hot on the heels of Vanama Raghavender Rao who is Accused No. 2 in the Naga Ramakrishna family suicide case in Palvoncha, mediators claiming to represent his father Vanama Venkateswara Rao have been trying to strike a “compromise” in the case.

Meanwhile, Ramakrishna’s second daughter Sahithi, who was undergoing treatment in Kothagudem area hospital with 80% burns, passed away on Wednesday. According to sources, the mediators have approached the victim’s brother-in-law Yelisetti Janardhan Rao and have offered a sizable amount to “slow down the case”.

Janardhan Rao is the brother of Ramakrishna's wife Srilaxmi and a case was registered based on his complaint in Palvoncha town police station. The mediators reportedly requested Janardhan Rao to withdraw the complaint saying that “it is not possible to bring back those who are gone and that there is no role of Vanama Raghavender Rao in the suicide”. 

They also appealed to Janardhan Rao to consider the political future of the Vanama family that has been politically active for the last 40 years. To convince Janardhan Rao to withdraw the complaint, the mediators have offered Rs 1 crore, while hinting that this offer can be revised upwards, sources said.  The sources said that the mediators approached Janardhan Rao on Tuesday and made the offer.  Meanwhile, Raghavender Rao remains untraced.

