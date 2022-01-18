STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Club violated safety norms: Fire officials

A major portion of the iconic Club was gutted in  a fire which broke out in the early hours of  Sunday. 

The Secunderabad Club gutted fire. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Fire Services Department which had served a  notice to the Secunderabad club management seeking details about the fire safety measures in place at the club, has prima facie found that there were violations of fire safety norms.

“After the further probe, if required, legal action will be initiated against the club management for the violation of fire safety norms,” an official with the Fire Services Department told Express. Though the club management said that the fire might have started due to a short circuit, the officials are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. 

A major portion of the iconic Club was gutted in a fire that broke out in the early hours of  Sunday. The police team, which visited the site on Monday as part of the probe, could not enter the affected area as it is still in an unsafe condition.

Once the spot becomes accessible, the police teams would scan the entire area for leads to determine the cause of the fire, a police official said. The samples will be sent for forensic examination to ascertain if the fire was accidental or due to negligence.

