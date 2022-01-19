STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Pig-to-human heart transplant a major milestone: Expert

According to the information he has last received, the heart of the patient is now beating normally without any assistance.

Published: 19th January 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Dr. Sandeep Attawar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first successful pig-to-human heart transplant surgery performed at Maryland University School of Medicine in the US on a 57-year-old man is a major milestone in medical science worth celebrating, preserving and nurturing, said Dr Sandeep Attawar, chair and programme director, KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute of KIMS Hospitals.

According to the information he has last received, the heart of the patient is now beating normally without any assistance. He said that using hygienically bred and genetically modified pigs for transplant is the result of years of research which will emerge as a shining cornerstone, paving the way for the future of transplant surgeries, in an era of organ shortage.

“Lab modified, multiple gene knock-out, PERV free (porcine retrovirus) piglets with human trans gene modifications can be reared. By using special breeding and feeding methods, we can ensure the elimination of exogenous viruses, while endogenous PERV are eliminated utilising CRISPR -cas 9 gene-editing technology and nuclear editing of the embryo,” he told Express.

He said that though scientists could develop 3-D printed hearts which are fully bio-compatible and could be the ideal solution, this work-in progress has been scientifically proven to be a viable alternative. As of now, it cannot be performed on a large-scale, given the enormous cost and time it would take to build one fully functional organ, he said.

Till then, he feels that this intriguing possibility would help preserve the essence of human life. Dr Attawar has done 332 organ transplants including 203 lung transplants, 92 heart transplants and 37 lung and heart transplants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heart transplant
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp