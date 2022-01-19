Telangana govt issues guidelines on use of Covid medicines

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the rising Covid-19 cases and people isolating themselves at home, the State government on Tuesday issued guidelines on the use of Covid Medicine Kit. The guidelines, shared by the Digital Media wing of the IT&EC Department, suggests that people should start taking medicines as soon as they notice the Covid-19 symptoms but only after taking the doctor’s advice.

The medication includes orally consuming Azithromycin (antibiotic/antiviral) every morning for five days, Paracetamol (for fever) one in the morning and another in the night for five days, Levocetirizine (for cold) every night for five days, Ranitidine (for acidity) every morning for five days, Vitamin C, Multivitamin and Vitamin D (for immunity) in the morning for five days.In addition to these, monitoring temperature regularly, six-minute walk at normal pace and consulting a doctor if fever persists and breathlessness is experienced while walking, were also suggested.

Passport Seva Kendras to handle 50% of appointments

With a view to prevent Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs)/Passport Seva Laghu Kendra (PSLK) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (PoPSKs) functioning under Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, from turning into super spreaders, it has been decided to handle operations at these Kendras with 50 per cent appointments till January 31.

Only medical and genuine travel emergencies supported by proper documents will be entertained at the public enquiry counter at Regional Passport Office. The public enquiry counter would function till 12.30 pm, instead of usual 4 pm, till January 31. Applicants were requested not to purchase air tickets without valid passport and travel documents. Passport issuance process might take some additional time given the current situation, the officials said.