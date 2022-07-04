Reach out to the marginalised among minorities: PM Modi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP’s two-day national executive meeting concluded in Hyderabad on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi advising his party to reach out to non-Hindu marginalised communities. Speaking on the party’s successes in the recent elections, Modi said that the BJP should make efforts to build trust among non-Hindus, according to sources. The PM’s advice comes at a time the BJP is preparing to face the electorate in states with minority-dominated pockets like Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and the Opposition is taking pains to paint it as a party driven by Hindutva ideology.

Apart from this, Modi also gave a clarion call to the party to work tirelessly to “free India from the dynastic politics of some parties” for “Ek Bharat, Shreshtra Bharat with Sab Ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas”. Modi said that the country is now fed up with dynastic politics, dynastic parties and politics of appeasement. He emphasised that the thinking of a political party, including the BJP, should move from appeasement to fulfilment of people’s expectations and aspirations.“It’s now difficult for such parties to survive as the people want politics of performance,” former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad quoted the PM as saying.

Sharing details of the deliberations on the second day, Prasad said that the PM hit back at the parties questioning the BJP’s democratic credentials and asked about the status of democracy within those parties, wherein even regular organisational elections are not held.“The PM said that the BJP’s aim should be P2-to-G2 (Pro-people, proactive governance) relative to the people and relative to good governance,” Prasad said. Modi also asked the party to expand the resolve of the organisation with the power of diversity in the country, adding that the BJP has a democratic thought process. Referring to Hyderabad as ‘Bhagyanagar’, Modi said that Sardar Patel laid the foundation of ‘Ek Bharat’. “Now, it is our (the BJP) historical obligation to build ‘Shreshtra Bharat’ without indulging in politics of appeasement,” he said.

Intel official took photos of draft resolution: BJP

Mild tension prevailed at HICC, where the BJP National Executive meeting was going on as BJP leader N Indrasena Reddy alleged that they had caught a Telangana Police Intelligence official, who illegally entered the meeting hall and clicked pictures of the draft resolution copies. Reddy claimed that he was handed over to Cyberabad police and was made to delete the pictures he clicked on his mobile. Cyberabad police did not comment on the issue.

Dais covered with fire retardant solution

The Telangana Fire Department coated the tents covering the dais at the Parade Ground, in which Prime Minister Modi and others were seated, with fire retardant solution. This helps in slowing down or stopping the spread of fire or reducing its intensity. Eleven fire tenders were also deployed at the venue. The entire Parade Grounds was divided into three sectors, for fire emergency measures.

MRPS activists, TRSV workers arrested

Scores of MRPS activists who tried to march towards HICC were apprehended by police on Sunday. Police saw the group holding flags and raising slogans, marching towards the venue and took them into preventive custody. At OU campus also, a group of TRSV workers who were protesting against Agnipath and central government schemes, were picked up and shifted to the police station.

PM praised for his dignified demeanour

The BJP’s political resolution praised the Prime Minister for his dignified demeanour during the investigation into the post-Godhra riots and drew attention to the recent Supreme Court verdict in the riots case. “The court exonerated Modiji,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, adding that it exposed individuals, ideologically motivated journalists and NGOs who had conspired to defame the Prime Minister