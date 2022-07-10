STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Contract lecturers to be regularised soon: V-C, Telangana Planning Commission

Published: 10th July 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The pending issue of regularisation of contract lectures in junior and degree colleges will soon be resolved by the government. With the dismissal of the court case, the government has intensified the process of regularisation, said Boinapally Vinod Kumar, Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Commission, in a meeting with contract lecturers on Saturday.

The government had already issued an order in 2016 for the regularisation. However, the issue has not been resolved as some people approached the High court, said Vinod Kumar. A petition was filled by 24 unemployed persons seeking a direction not to regularise the services of contract-lecturers in various junior and degree colleges across the State. However, Telangana High Court dismissed their plea.  

“Those who lost the case in the High Court have now approached the Supreme Court,” Kumar added. The government, which has already filled 1,30,000 posts, will soon issue a notification for another 90,000 vacancies. “It will be difficult for the candidates if the notifications are issued simultaneously.”

