Nageshwar framed me: TG Venkatesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh who was charged in a land encroachment case by the now-suspended CI K Nageshwar Rao, claimed on Sunday that the Inspector had filed a false case. Venkatesh alleged that Nageshwar took money from some parties with vested interests and altered the land encroachment case by including his name in the FIR.

A case was registered on April 17, 2022 against TG Vishwa Prasad, VV Sharma, Subash Pulishetty, Midhun Kumar Allu and TG Venkatesh apart from 80 others. The charges included an attempt to murder, rioting, causing damage, criminal trespassing and other related charges.

Venkatesh released a video from Mexico stating that Nageshwar Rao had caused him a setback with this case while he was filing for renomination for Rajya Sabha. “The Inspector made baseless allegations against me pertaining to the property case and included my name in the FIR. Even after the complainant gave a written letter that I am not connected, Nageshwar Rao went ahead. He expected big money and made several allegations against me.” The Inspector also tried to book Veera Manikanta who is Subash Pulishetty’s driver in connection with the land encroachment case.