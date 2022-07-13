Telangana polytechnic common entrance test results released

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) announced the results of the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022, which was held one June 30, on Wednesday. The chairman of SBTET Navin Mittal has released the results.

Out of 1,13,979 candidates registered, 1,04,362 have appeared for the examination. Out of total candidates who appeared in the exam, 79,038 students qualified in MPC stream and 79,117 students have been qualified in MBiPC stream.

Gujjula Varshitha from Karimnagar district has secured first rank in MPC stream with a total of 120 marks, Kallivarapu Chandra Shekar topped in MBiPC stream with a total of 119 marks.

The results and scanned copies of OMR sheets of POLYCET-2022 will be available on the https://polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in or https://polycetts.nic.in, or www.sbtet.telangana.gov.in websites.

The POLYCET is conducted for admissions into diploma courses in Engineering /Non Engineering/Technology, Agriculture, Agriculture Engineering, Seed Technology & Organic Agriculture Courses offered by Polytechnics /Institutions including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics /Institutions running in Private Engineering Colleges for MPC stream and Professor Jay Shankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), Diploma Course offered by PVNRTVU, Hyderabad and Diploma courses offered by Sri. Konda Lakshman Telangana State Horticulture University (SKLTSHU) for MBiPC stream.

The notification of web counselling for admission into various diploma courses offered by SBTET was also released. The respective universities will also release admission and councelling notification.

