Telangana govt is pilfering funds meant for roads: Dharmapuri Arvind

Terming it a major scam, he estimated that under every parliamentary constituency the ruling party might have resorted to similar misappropriation of funds which could run into thousands of crores.

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind Kumar (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind has accused the State government of misappropriating thousands of crores of rupees sanctioned by the Centre for laying roads in backward areas and then again taking loans from Telangana State Road Development Corporation for the same works.

Addressing media at the BJP party office in Nampally on Wednesday, he sought to establish how roads at a cost of Rs 300 crore through the Centre’s infrastructure creation scheme in backward areas was diverted, and how the State government secured loans from the road development corporation to complete those works.

He said that the foundation stones were also laid with the names of the TRS representatives, but after coming to know that officials from NITI Aayog were coming to visit the constituency later this month, those stones were removed and replaced by new boards with the details of the Centre’s funds. Terming it a major scam, he estimated that under every parliamentary constituency the ruling party might have resorted to similar misappropriation of funds which could run into thousands of crores.

