Electrification of third line from Bisugirsharif to Uppal completed

The section between Kazipet-Balharshah is a vital rail link situated along the Grand Trunk Route connecting the northern parts with the southern region of the country.

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) has completed and commissioned third line works, along with electrification on a 29-km stretch between Bisugirsharif Railway Station and Uppal.This stretch is completed as part of Kazipet-Balharshah tripling and electrification project, which is one of the significant projects in Telangana region. The section between Kazipet-Balharshah is a vital rail link situated along the Grand Trunk Route connecting the northern parts with the southern region of the country.

With this, a total of 104 km in Kazipet-Balharshah section has now a third line with electrification facility. The section between Kazipet-Balharshah under South Central Railways falls in both Telangana and Maharashtra.This main line falling under the Grand Trunk Route has been witnessing continuous growth of both passenger and Freight traffic, leading to oversaturation of this section.

Now, out of 159 km stretch in Telangana, third line works between Bisugirsharif-Uppal have been completed, which fall under Karimnagar and Warangal districts, giving boost for the socio-economic development of this region.

104-km stretch under SCR now electrified

With this, a total of 104 km in Kazipet-Balharshah section has now a third line with electrification facility. The section between Kazipet-Balharshah under South Central Railways falls in both Telangana and Maharashtra

South Central Railway
India Matters
