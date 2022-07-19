Home States Telangana

Self-isolate, get tested: Telangana to flyers from monkeypox-hit nations

Apart from that, the Government Fever Hospital in Nallakunta will serve as nodal centre for immediate treatment of suspected cases.

Published: 19th July 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Monday directed the travellers arriving in the State from 60 countries where Monkeypox cases have been reported to self-isolate and get tested for the virus at the nearest government hospital.

Though there are no direct flights to Hyderabad from African countries, where most of the Monkeypox cases have been reported, a good number of passengers come from countries like the United Arab Emirates as well as the UK and the US. International travellers would also reach the city through connected flights from different parts of the world, making it difficult to find out if they have been to Monkeypox-affected countries.

Health Minister T Harish Rao, meanwhile, directed that a special centre for the diagnosis of Monkeypox cases be set up at Gandhi Hospital where RT-PCR tests will be conducted and the samples will be sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for further tests. Apart from that, the Government Fever Hospital in Nallakunta will serve as nodal centre for immediate treatment of suspected cases.

The Minister said that though no cases have been registered in the State, the Health Department is on high alert and following the guidelines issued by WHO and ICMR. All the doctors in the State have also been directed to raise awareness among people about the symptoms, tests and treatment of Monkeypox. 

‘Extend timings’
As there is a possibility of increase in seasonal diseases, the Minister asked doctors at all hospitals to be alert and the authorities to extend the timing of services provided to outpatients 

