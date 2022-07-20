Fraudsters now target TSSPDCL consumers

Home States Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) authorities have noticed that some persons are sending fraudulent messages to electricity consumers under the guise of collecting pending power consumption bills. Officials said the fraudsters even threaten to disconnect their power supply if they don’t pay the bill immediately.

On this pretext, they are able to collect details of the consumer’s bank account, credit card or debit card and withdraw large sums of money. Officials said the company cannot send any website links through SMS or message for the payment of bills. 

Raghuma Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, TSSPDCL, urged consumers to not share the details of bank accounts or credit cards or debit cards and not to click on links sent for the payment of electricity bills.

