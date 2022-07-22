South Central Railway introduces Hand Held Terminals in 16 trains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another step under its digital transformation plans, the South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced Hand Held Terminals (HHTs) with advance features to its ticket checking staff on 16 select trains, doing away with the need to carry physical charts and making manual entries.

These HHTs will enable the ticket checking staff to verify status of reserved passengers list of the entire train, get to know on the live status of vacant berths and allot the vacant berths between identified destinations to passengers in a transparent manner.

The HHTs were initially introduced in Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains in 2019 and under SCR, the system was implemented in just one train — Secunderabad-Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express.

Now, in addition to those, 16 select trains have been bought under this initiative. The ticket checking staff will be working with the latest HHTs in these 16 trains, which originate/terminate in SCR zone. Training has been imparted to the ticket checking staff with regards to working with HHTs.

