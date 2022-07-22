Home States Telangana

South Central Railway introduces Hand Held Terminals in 16 trains

The ticket checking staff will be working with the latest HHTs in these 16 trains, which originate/terminate in SCR zone.

Published: 22nd July 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another step under its digital transformation plans, the South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced Hand Held Terminals (HHTs) with advance features to its ticket checking staff on 16 select trains, doing away with the need to carry physical charts and making manual entries.

These HHTs will enable the ticket checking staff to verify status of reserved passengers list of the entire train, get to know on the live status of vacant berths and allot the vacant berths between identified destinations to passengers in a transparent manner.

The HHTs were initially introduced in Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains in 2019 and under SCR, the system was implemented in just one train — Secunderabad-Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express.

Now, in addition to those, 16 select trains have been bought under this initiative. The ticket checking staff will be working with the latest HHTs in these 16 trains, which originate/terminate in SCR zone. Training has been imparted to the ticket checking staff with regards to working with HHTs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Central Railway Indian Railway
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| PTI)
LG recommends CBI probe into Delhi government's excise policy: Officials
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Representational image (Photo| ANI)
India logs 21,880 new Covid-19 infections, 60 fatalities
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

Several ministers yet to delegate work to MoS in UP
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp