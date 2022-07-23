Olectra bags order worth Rs 500 crore to supply 300 e-buses to TSRTC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Olectra Greentech Limited (OLECTRA) has bagged another order from TSRTC to supply 300 electric buses worth around Rs 500 crore. MEIL Group’s Evey Trans Private Limited (EVEY) has received the Letter of Award (LoA) from TSRTC to supply 300 electric buses under the FAME-II scheme.

These 300 E-buses will be supplied on a Gross Cost Contract model basis for 12 years. EVEY would procure these buses from OLECTRA, which would be delivered over a period of 20 months. During the contract period, Olectra will undertake maintenance of these buses.

This transaction between OLECTRA and EVEY is to be considered related party transactions and shall be on an arm’s length basis. KV Pradeep, Chairman and Managing Director, Olectra Greentech Limited said, “We are proud to serve the citizens of Telangana with our state-of-the-art zero-emission buses.

Our buses have already been serving in Hyderabad for the last three years and are successfully transferring passengers to and from the airport. We will deliver the buses as per the schedule and will give the best commuting experience.”

Currently, EVEY and Olectra Greentech Limited are operating electric buses in various State Transport Undertakings (STU) in the country, such as Pune (PMPML), Mumbai (BEST), Goa, Dehradun, Surat, Ahmedabad, Silvassa and Nagpur. These 12-metre, low floor, non-AC buses have a seating capacity of 35+wheelchair+driver.

The electronically controlled air suspension ensures a comfortable ride. The buses are equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of the commuters, an emergency button and USB sockets for each seat. The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery installed in the bus enables it to travel around 200 km on a single charge at 80 percent SOC, based on traffic and passenger load conditions.

