Home States Telangana

Four Neolithic grooves found near hilltop temple in Telangana's Devarkadra

The grooves measured four to eight inches in length, three to four inches in width and two inches in depth.

Published: 25th July 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Neolithic grooves found near hilltop temple in Telangana's Devarkadra

Neolithic grooves found near hilltop temple in Telangana's Devarkadra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The archaeological importance of Mahbubnagar district is well-known due to the continuation of history which has been documented by archaeologists in the past, right from the Mesolithic to the Megalithic and the Neolithic periods. Especially in Devarkadra, Moosapet and Addakal mandals, there have been many explorations carried out which have unravelled the secrets of how the prehistoric human habitations flourished on the hillocks in these areas.

The latest discovery by archaeologist Dr E Sivanagireddy at Basvaipally village in Devarkadra mandal, where he has found Neolithic grooves add to the existing knowledge. Sivanagireddy, during his explorations on Sunday, stumbled upon four Neolithic grooves atop a hillock, where an 18th Century AD temple of Lord Venugopala is located. He told The New Indian Express that the grooves were formed by sharpening the edges of stone axes made of Basalt stone by humans.

The grooves measured four to eight inches in length, three to four inches in width and two inches in depth. They were found close to the temple’s mandapa. He claims that the areas around Basvaipally could have served as a habitation for Neolithic humans, as the area was congenial to hunting and farming, where humans used to shift their habitations quite often due to their nomadic lifestyle.  

“The snake-hood-shaped rocks and natural caverns in the hills at Manyamkonda, Choudaripally, Thatikonda, Rachala, Asnapur and Moosapet have yielded Neolithic evidence. Neolithic rock art was discovered by ASI’s archaeologist Ismail in 1986. There were Mesolithic tools discovered in Moosapet and Choudaripally. Prehistoric rock paintings were also found in Asnapur. Most recently,
we have discovered Megalithic burials in Kandur,” he pointed out.

Sivanagireddy observes that the Neolithic grooves between 2,000 BC and 4,000 BC found at Basvaipally certainly add to the archaeological importance of the sites around Devarkadra, Moosapet and Addakal mandals.

Grooves formed out of sharpening stone axes

Archaeologist Dr E Sivanagireddy, during his explorations at Basvaipally village in Devarkadra mandal, stumbled upon four Neolithic grooves atop a hillock, where an 18th Century AD temple of Lord Venugopala is located. He says that the grooves were formed by sharpening the edges of stone axes made of Basalt stone by humans. The grooves measured four to eight inches in length, three to four inches in width and two inches in depth. They were found close to the temple’s mandapam

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Megalithic Devarkadra Telangana Neolithic grooves
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp