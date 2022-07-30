PM Modi to dedicate Ramagundam NTPC’s solar grid to nation on Saturday

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: The country’s largest floating solar power project of 100 MW capacity at NTPC Ramagundam will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 30.As part of the closing ceremony of Ujjwal Bharath - Ujjwal Bhavishya -Power @2047, the PM would dedicate two floating solar power projects in India, one of which is in Ramagundam.

According to NTPC authorities, Ramagundam floating solar power plant was constructed at a cost of Rs 423 crore. Commissioning of the 100 MW floating solar project would save 1.65 lakh tones of coal per annum and reduce the emission of 2.1 lakh tonnes of CO2 per annum.The commercial operation of 100 MW Ramagundam floating solar PV project began on July 1, 2022.

PEDDAPALLI: The country’s largest floating solar power project of 100 MW capacity at NTPC Ramagundam will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 30.As part of the closing ceremony of Ujjwal Bharath - Ujjwal Bhavishya -Power @2047, the PM would dedicate two floating solar power projects in India, one of which is in Ramagundam. According to NTPC authorities, Ramagundam floating solar power plant was constructed at a cost of Rs 423 crore. Commissioning of the 100 MW floating solar project would save 1.65 lakh tones of coal per annum and reduce the emission of 2.1 lakh tonnes of CO2 per annum.The commercial operation of 100 MW Ramagundam floating solar PV project began on July 1, 2022.