Power consumption rises sharply in Telangana

Meanwhile, the peak power demand of 12,317 MW was registered on Friday in the State as against 11,329 MW recorded on the corresponding date last year.

Published: 30th July 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With higher development, infrastructure growth and incr-ease in agriculture and industrial power connections across the State, consumption has increased sharply in the last eight years.If the power consumed was 39.035 million units (MU) when the State was formed in 2014, it reached 61,269 MU in 2021-22, an increase of almost 22,000 MU during the last eight years. Compared to FY 2020-21, the growth rate of power consumption is 7.48 percent.

According to Transco, of 61,269 MU, the agriculture sector consumed 19,719 MU, the industrial sector 13,948 MU and domestic sector 13,357 MU. The irrigation sector has utilised 4,866 MU, whereas non-domestic supply was 3,238 MU.

Demand has increased due to high consumption in industries in the districts along with rise in cultivable areas. At present, there are over 3,500 electricity substations including 3,166 33KV stations, 246 132KV stations, 98 220 KV stations and 23 400 KV stations which supply power to the consumers.

As of FY 2021-22, there are 1.70 crore electricity service connections in the State which includes domestic (1.23 crore), irrigation/ agriculture (26.63 lakh), non-domestic (16.72 lakh) and industrial (1.04 lakh). The connected power load to 1.70 crore connections was 42,455 MW.Meanwhile, the peak power demand of 12,317 MW was registered on Friday in the State as against 11,329 MW recorded on the corresponding date last year.

