South Central Railway’s new financial year starts with a bang 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has begun the new financial year exceptionally well, with the zone achieving its best-ever monthly earnings in both the passenger and freight segments in May. The originating passenger revenue of Rs 423.98 crore registered during this May is the highest-ever earnings, with the previous best being Rs 414.48 crore. Similarly, the zone registered Rs 1,067.57 crore in freight revenue in May, the highest ever for a month.

About 2.65 lakh passengers travelled on 66 special trains, or 266 trips, in May 2022. This apart, a total of 1,14,835 passengers were carried by attaching 1,533 additional coaches during May. All these have resulted in the zone also recording its best-ever occupation in a month for mail express trains. The zone recorded its best-ever freight revenue in a month by earning Rs 1,067.57 in May. In fact, the 11.713 MT of freight loaded in May is the second best loading in a month for SCR, since its inception.

Several new streams of traffic were started, including clinker from Nadikudi, maize from Reddypalem and Narsaraopeta, quartz from Sadasivpet Road, and cement in tank containers among others. While 6.037 MT of coal was loaded, other major commodities include cement (3.147 MT), fertilisers (0.719 MT) and foodgrain (0.558 MT) among others.