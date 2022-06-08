Four more days for monsoon to reach Telangana state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Southwest Monsoon, which has been delayed by a few days, is very likely to hit Telangana in four days. Though the IMD had earlier predicted that the monsoon will reach the State within the first week of June, it got delayed as winds, moisture and associated weather conditions haven’t strengthened yet.

Despite the delay, IMD’s forecast suggests that there is going to be above-normal monsoon in north Telangana and normal in the rest of the State. Meanwhile, a trough is running from east Madhya Pradesh to Rayalaseema across Vidarbha and Telangana.

On the other hand, weather conditions continue to be intense over the State as maximum temperatures are consistently prevailing above 45°Celsius. On Tuesday, as many as nine districts including Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Bhupalpally and Nirmal witnessed temperatures settling above 45°Celsius. During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 2.1 mm was recorded at Aswaraopeta (Bhadradri Kothagudem). The highest temperature of 44°Celsius recorded at Jainad (Adilabad) and the lowest temperature of 23.7°Celsius recorded at Malkaram (Bhadradri Kothagudem).