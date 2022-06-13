STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 die as lorry rams car in Telangana's Siddipet district

The accident led to a severe traffic jam on the State highway that stretched up to eight kilometres. 

Published: 13th June 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Three persons were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a speeding lorry at Mallaram Stage near Mysamma temple on the Rajiv Rahadari State highway in Chinnakoduru Mandal of Siddipet district on Sunday. 

According to police, the victims have been identified as Tandra Paparao, 65, his wife Padma, 50, and driver Anjaneyulu, 45.They were residents of Nerella village in Siricilla district. The victims were on their way to Hyderabad from Karimnagar when they met with the accident. 

Police reached the spot and conducted an investigation. The impact of the accident was so severe that the bodies were stuck in the mangled car. The bodies were pulled out of the vehicle with much difficulty and sent to a government hospital in Siddipet for post-mortem , the police said. The accident led to a severe traffic jam on the State highway that stretched up to eight kilometres. 

