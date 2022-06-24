STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NVSS seeks review on highways in Telangana 

Published: 24th June 2022 06:15 AM

Former MLA and BJP leader NVSS Prabhakar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State vice-president and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday and brought to his notice the disparities in compensation being paid to those who have alienated their properties for the Uppal Elevated Corridor road project. 

During the meeting, the State BJP leader also sought a high-level review on the progress of construction of highways in the State, to which the Minister responded positively.Referring to Uppal Elevated Corridor project, Prabhakar explained to the Union Minister that while some beneficiaries were being paid higher compensation, others were getting less, and that the compensation for different categories of lands was also different. 

No GHMC permission for oustees says NVSS
Former MLA NVSS Prabhakar said that the owners of 200-odd houses which were dismantled for laying the road, were facing difficulties in obtaining perm-ission from the Greater Hyder-abad Municipal Corporation to construct new houses.

