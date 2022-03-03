Hyderabad-based ‘Practically’ acquires Fedana ERP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Practically, a learning app for students of classes VI to XII, has acquired Fedena (Foradian Technologies Pvt Ltd), the world’s most widely used enterprise resource planning (ERP). With this acquisition, ‘Practically’ has become the world’s first EdTech company offering a comprehensive end-to-end product suite for schools.

The integrated product will now offer one-in-all product and services that a school needs from experiential learning content, innovative and collaborative teaching tools, to easy-to-use administrative and support tools.

Practically, recently recognised as a ‘Minicorn’ by Tracxn, has carved a niche for itself in the immersive learning space for students through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR); Fedena on the other hand offers cloud-based technology solutions for easy administrative and resource planning for educational institutes.