Govt will boost road infra to ease traffic: KTR

Minister inaugurates RuB at Tukaram Gate in Secunderabad, says  Rs 6,000 crore works completed under SRDP

Published: 05th March 2022

Commuters seen driving under the Road under Bridge at Tukaram Gate in Secunderabad after it was inaugurated by KT Rama Rao on Friday | Vinay madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the State government will take up the construction of Road over Bridges (RoBs) and Road under Bridges (RuBs) at Secunderabad, Sanathnagar, Khairatabad constituencies and other places to address future traffic issues in the core areas of the city. 

Inaugurating the RuB at Tukaram Gate in Secunderabad, he said that government will boost the road infra for the benefit of people. Ministers T Srinivas Yadav, Mahmood Ali, Assembly Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi among others were present on the occasion. “People have been facing traffic problems at Tukaram Gate for many years. Now with the opening of the RuB, traffic woes will be alleviated,” the Rama Rao said. 

He said that under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), infrastructure works worth Rs 6,000 crore were completed and more projects are underway for signal-free city. The RuB at Tukaram Gate will also provide a big relief to commuters from frequent closure of railway level-crossing at Lalaguda station. It will ease the congestion on the Malkajgiri-Secunderabad road. 

Minister takes stock of  coordination issues 

The Minister along with GHMC Engineer-in-Chief Md Ziauddin, R&B and Railway officials and former Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, took stock of coordination issues among various departments related to construction of Cherlapally Road over Bridge. “Once completed, the Cherlapally Road over Bridge will act as engine of eco-growth in these areas,” he said. 

