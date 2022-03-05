HMDA asked to replicate South Korean model

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao asked Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials to install solar panels in the middle of the highway on the proposed 21-km cycling track by HGCL along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on lines of South Korea.

In South Korea, solar panels are installed in the middle of the highway and a bicycle path is created underneath so that cyclists are protected from the sun, isolated from the traffic and at the same time clean energy is produced.

‘’Let’s replicate this on the new 21 km cycling proposed by HGCL along ORR @arvindkumar_ias @HMDA_Gov,” the Minister tweeted on Friday. Arvind inspects Cherlapally RoB, new railway terminal

The MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar inspected the underconstruction Cherlapally Road over Bridge (RoB) and a new railway terminal.

He, along with GHMC Engineer-in-Chief Md Ziauddin, R&B and Railway officials and former Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, reviewed various coordination issues with departments concerned. “Once completed, will act as engine of eco-growth in these areas,” he said.He inspected progress of railway terminal, platform and also land acquisition issues for expansion of connecting roads towards railways station.

Bonthu Rammohan requested that parking and shopping complex issues be addressed and Arvind Kumar immediately instructed the officials concerned to expedite the works as Cherlapally station, which is a model station.Local Corporator Bonthu Sridevi brought to the notice of Arvind Kumar the issue of widening of 100-foot road from NFC to Cherlapally and Cherlapally to Rampally.