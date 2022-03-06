BJP can't digest development in Telangana: IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Mounting a strong attack on BJP, MAUD Minister and TRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that deceiving and betraying Telangana was in the nature of BJP-led Central government. He said that they are unable to digest the development and lush green crops in Telangana.

Inaugurating double-bedroom dignity houses at Venkatapoor in Yellareddipet Mandal, he said, "Telangana is the only state where even poorest of the poor live with dignity and self respect." Asserting that no other state has implemented the double-bedroom house scheme, the Minister said that he would resign if any other state in the country had implemented welfare schemes like Telangana.

The Minister handed over as many as 40 double-bedroom houses, which were constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore, to the beneficiaries. He also participated in house warming ceremony of the beneficiaries.

Challenges Opposition

Rao further said, "Telangana has turned a role mode for the entire country. Over 2.8 lakh double-bedroom houses, which cost Rs 18,000 crore, have been constructed for the people of State."

He said that criticism is easy, but working for welfare of people needs hard work. "The Opposition parties should openly debate. They are unable to digest the development and lush green of crops in Telangana. They should reveal what they have done for the State," he said.

During his visit to the district, the Minister also encouraged inter-caste married couples. He offered fixed deposit bonds of Rs 2.50 lakh each to four couples. NAFSCOB chairman K Ravinder Rao, Collector Anurag Jayanthi, MLA Ch Ramesh Babu and other officials were present.

On railway coach factory

Meanwhile, Rama Rao lashed out at Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for announcing that there was no possibility of setting up of Railway Coach Factory in Khazipet.

Rama Rao said that the people of Telangana would repel the conspiracies of Modi government. "People will continue their agitation till the Centre establishes the coach factory in Khazipet. If the Centre fails, the people will chase away the State BJP leaders," he said.

Alleging that BJP was doing injustice to Telangana in every issue, Rao asked if that was the Centre’s policy towards the State. "All the BJP leaders, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are dead against Telangana," he said.

'Centre hoodwinking Telangana'

He said that if State BJP leaders had guts, they must question the anti-Telangana policies of the Central government. Rao recalled that setting up of railway coach factory in Khazipet was one of the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

He recalled that other assurances in the AP Reorganisation Act, like steel factory, national status for irrigation project and others were also not implemented. "Even chameleons will hang themselves, after witnessing the functioning of the Modi government," Rama Rao alleged.

The Modi-government has surpassed the previous Central governments in hoodwinking Telangana, Rama Rao alleged.