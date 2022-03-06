STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a first, health profile project launched in two districts of Telangana

Harish Rao

Telangana Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

MULUGU/WARANGAL/HANAMKONDA: State Minister for Finance and Health T Harish Rao launched India's first digital health profile project for Mulugu and Sircilla district on Saturday. He said that the State government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the programme as the pilot project was launched in the two districts. The programme will eventually be rolled out across the entire State.

He said that the digital health profile project, which has been implemented in European countries, will now be available for people of Mulugu and Sircilla district. Under this prestigious  programme, the Minister said people will be get digital health profile cards. 

The Health Department has taken up the pilot project in the two districts that will cost around Rs 10 crore. As many as 197 medical teams have been tasked for the roll out within 40 days. Asha workers will assist the medical teams in collecting samples from ten households on a daily basis. The samples will help the medics map their health history.

Under the project, every individual will undergo at least 30 medical tests, following which they will receive digital health profile card for future medical treatments. The cards will help doctors discover patients’ medical history with pressing single tap on the screen. This will make the diagnosistic process easy and fast.

Harish Rao said, “After the successfully completion of the project in these two districts, it will be launched in all the 31 districts. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is working towards making the entire State absolutely healthy.” 

Earlier, the Minister laid foundation for a paediatric unit that will come up at the cost of Rs 31 lakh and a radiology lab with an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakh at the Mulugu district hospital. 

Later, he laid foundation stone for 330-bed hospital, which will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 66 crore. He also launched upgradation works at 25 health sub-centers at a cost of Rs 4 crore. Besides, he also laid foundation of a diagnostic centre in the Narsampet town of Warangal. The Minister also laid foundation stone for 100-bed hospital in Parakala town. The hospital, Harish said, will be constructed within a year.

197 teams tasked with roll out in 40 days

The Health Department has taken up the pilot project in the two districts that will cost around `10 crore. As many as 197 medical teams have been tasked for the roll out within 40 days. Asha workers will assist the medical teams in collecting samples from ten households. Every individual will undergo at least 30 medical tests, following which they will receive digital health profile card for future medical treatments. This will make diagnosis process easy 

