Budget brings relief for cash-strapped Discoms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The agriculture power subsidy amount of Rs 10,500 crore in Budget 2022-23 and the proposed tariff hike to come as a breather this year for the cash-strapped Discoms. The State government allocated Rs 10,500 crore as power subsidy in 2022-23 Budget, as it had done in the 2021-22 Budget.

In this financial year, the Discoms proposed to collect an additional revenue of Rs 6,831 crore through tariff hike, subject to approval of the TS Electricity Regulatory Commission. The State government’s assistance to Transco for agriculture and allied subsidy of Rs 10,500 crore was allocated under three heads in 2022-23 Budget.

The government allocated Rs 7,665 crore under TS Transco head, Rs 1,785 crore under SC Sub-Plan and Rs 1,050 crore under Tribal Sub-Plan. Besides, Rs 190 crore has been allocated for power subsidy for industries, Rs 42 crore for free power to SC households and Rs 2.53 crore for free power to ST households.