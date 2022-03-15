STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bhongir MP asks PM to prevent ‘Rs 50K-cr Naini coal scam’

The issue was already discussed with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. I sought PM’s intervention in this issue as well.

Published: 15th March 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

coalfields, coal blocks

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the ongoing tender process for coal block allocations at Naini coal mines in Odisha would result in a massive scam to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

File photo

During a brief meeting with the PM at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, the MP brought to his notice that this deal was not only violating the guidelines of Coal India Ltd, but it was a clear attempt to benefit KCR’s family through this tender process. 

“Prime Minister assured to act upon this issue,” Reddy said while briefing to media persons later on Monday. The other issues discussed during the 30-minute meeting include the rejuvenation of Musi river on the lines of Namami Ganga and six-lane highway between Hyderabad to Vijayawada that was supposed to be inaugurated by April 2022. 

“Rather than taking up the highway works, the GMR group has decided to go for arbitration. The issue was already discussed with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. I sought PM’s intervention in this issue as well. The delay has prompted the Minister to consider awarding this project to other players. Center is likely to knock on the door of Courts,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp