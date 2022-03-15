Bhongir MP asks PM to prevent ‘Rs 50K-cr Naini coal scam’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the ongoing tender process for coal block allocations at Naini coal mines in Odisha would result in a massive scam to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

During a brief meeting with the PM at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, the MP brought to his notice that this deal was not only violating the guidelines of Coal India Ltd, but it was a clear attempt to benefit KCR’s family through this tender process.

“Prime Minister assured to act upon this issue,” Reddy said while briefing to media persons later on Monday. The other issues discussed during the 30-minute meeting include the rejuvenation of Musi river on the lines of Namami Ganga and six-lane highway between Hyderabad to Vijayawada that was supposed to be inaugurated by April 2022.

“Rather than taking up the highway works, the GMR group has decided to go for arbitration. The issue was already discussed with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. I sought PM’s intervention in this issue as well. The delay has prompted the Minister to consider awarding this project to other players. Center is likely to knock on the door of Courts,” he added.