T&D losses reduced to 11.46 per cent, per capita usage up: Energy Minister Jagdish Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Transmission and Distribution losses in Telangana have reduced from 16.08 per cent in 2014 to 11.46 per cent during the year 2020-21 while the State’s per capita consumption of power was 2012 units during 2020-21 as against the national per-capita consumption of 1,161, Power Minister G Jagdish Reddy said on Monday.

Answering to a question raised by G Venkata Ramana Reddy, G Chander and others during Question Hour on Monday, Jagdish said that several measures have been taken to strengthen the power sector in the State like boosting the T&D system with 400 KV stations to 17, 220 KV SS (46), 132 KV SS (68), 33/11 KV SS (1007) with required T&D with an investment of Rs 34,970 crore.

The contracted capacity has been doubled after the formation of Telangana, from 7,770 MW in 2014 to 17,182 MW now. The transmission losses in the State are about 2.47 per cent, among the lowest in the country while Telangana maintains the highest transmission at 99.98 per cent. The State also has among the highest solar installed capacity of 4,307 MW (as against 74 MW in June 2014) in the country, with a total renewable capacity of 4,727 MW.

After the formation of the State, 131 substations, 10,971 CKM of lines and 22,984 MVA of transmission capacity has been augmented at EHT level. Also, 1,007 33/11 KV substations, 1.66 lakh km of distribution lines and 3,33,123 distribution transformers were commissioned, Jagdish Reddy said.

He said that during the last seven years, 600 MW at Kakatiya Thermal Power project, 240 MW at Lower Jurala HES, 120 MW at Pulichintala, 800 MW at KTPS (stage-7), 1,080 MW at Bhadadri Thermal Power station were commissioned by TSGenco. Further, work on a 4,000 MW thermal power project at Damacherla is under progress.

TSGenco has put in operation the reversible pumping facility at Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam Left bank Hydel generating station, enabling discoms to minimise costly purchases during peak hours, Jagdish Reddy said.