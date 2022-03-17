5G will help in precision farming: TRAI chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: States with a robust telecom infrastructure will attract more investments and generate employment, leading to an enhanced economy, said Dr P D Vaghela, Chairman of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

“For the implementation of industrial automation (industry 4.0), precision agriculture, smart education, automation in healthcare, and many areas, the State governments must strive to have the best and latest telecom technology in their State such as 5G, IoT, AI, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, etc.,” he said.

Addressing the Administrative Staff College of India’s (ASCI) online public lecture titled ‘5G: A Next-Generation Technology’, on Wednesday, he spoke on introduction to 5G and key performance indicators, use cases of 5G, role of State governments, the growth of telecom in India, and government initiatives in the broadband and telecom reforms.

In agriculture, he said that 5G was going to be helpful for monitoring along with sensor networks, precision farming, smart irrigation, climate change mitigation, livestock monitoring, and agricultural drones.

Apart from being beneficial in smart mining through real-time condition monitoring, he said that in the field of online education and learning which requires high-speed data connectivity, 5G technology is capable of providing the requisite bandwidth for students and institutions.

It also augments video surveillance and analytics, solid waste management, and intelligent parking in smart cities, and that the technology would create an immersive experience in video streaming, gaming and sports domain, where user/machine-generated content from smart devices could help users to share data in real time, which is likely to improve the user experience.

Vaghela spoke about satellite-based communication being implemented in North-Eastern States and how it was helpful in far-flung hilly and rural areas. Observing that BharatNet project could change the scenario, he said that the last six years had seen a revolutionary change in rural areas in terms of growth of telecom and digital services.

Traffic management

In the energy and power grid sector, 5G would help in distribution of energy within a smart grid and smart meters. In the automotive industry, it would optimise traffic management, vehicle and school bus tracking, monitoring over-speeding