TS yet to give Rs 699 cr as its share of Railway projects: Vaishnaw

The highest ever budget allocation of Rs 2,486 crore was provided for these projects for financial years 2021-22.

Published: 18th March 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday told the Lok Sabha that the Telangana government is yet to release approximately Rs 699 crore towards its share of Railway projects. Vaishnaw was replying to a question raised by Congress MP A Revanth Reddy.

The Union Minister said informed that the Railways has taken up four projects in Telangana — Bhadrachalam Road-Sattupalli New Line, Hyderabad-Secunderabad Multi Modal Transport System (Phase-II), Akanapet-Medak New Line and Manoharabad-Kothapalli New Line — at approximately Rs 4,200 crore on cost-sharing basis with the State government. These projects were mostly taken up after formation of the State.

“Railway is regularly following up with State government for sharing the cost of these projects,” he said. 
The average budget allocation for infrastructure projects and safety works, falling fully or partly in State, during 2014-19 was Rs 1,110 crore per year, Vaishnaw said.He said that the total Budget allocation for these pro-jects in 2019-20 were Rs 2,056 crore, which was increased to Rs 2,602 crore in fin-ancial year 2020-21. 

During 2014-21, 321 km sections (177 km new line and 144 km doubling) falling fully or partly in the State were commissioned at an average rate 45.86 km per year, which is 164 per cent more than average commissioning during 2009-14," Vaishnaw said.

