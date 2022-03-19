STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TSRTC revises fares in city, Palle Velugu buses

Meanwhile, CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabadhram has strongly condemned the increase of ticket prices on Palle Velugu and city buses.

Published: 19th March 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC bus

TSRTC bus (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has increased fares in city buses by Rs 5 besides rounding off fares in Palle Velugu buses.According to TSRTC, the fares in ordinary, metro express and metro deluxe buses in the city, have been increased by Rs 5. However, the increased fares are applicable only from the fifth stage onward.In Palle Velugu buses, ticket fare would be rounded off to the “nearest” multiples of 5. In case, the fare is Rs 13 or Rs 14, it would be rounded off to Rs 15 and if the fare is Rs 16 or Rs 17, it would be reduced to Rs 15. 

Officials said that the fares have been revised to deal with the issue of change. “In several instances, both passengers and conductors were found arguing over the issue of change. To tackle the inconvenience faced by both the parties, ticket fares have been rounded off,” an official said.

Meanwhile, CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabadhram has strongly condemned the increase of ticket prices on Palle Velugu and city buses. He demanded immediate withdrawal of inflated charges and called for protests against the increased fares. Tammineni said that Telangana government is burdening the poor and middle class people by increasing fares from 10 km on ordinary buses, 6 km on metro express and 4 km on metro deluxe buses.  “The government, which has to keep the company afloat by allocating adequate funds in the budget to bail out the RTC from losses, is looking to tie up its assets to the private sector and raise ticket prices, he said.

Fares revised to deal with issue of change

Officials said that the fares have been revised to deal with the issue of change. “In several instances, both passengers and conductors were found arguing over the issue of change. To tackle the inconvenience faced by both the parties, ticket fares have been rounded off,” an official said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSRTC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp