TSRTC revises fares in city, Palle Velugu buses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has increased fares in city buses by Rs 5 besides rounding off fares in Palle Velugu buses.According to TSRTC, the fares in ordinary, metro express and metro deluxe buses in the city, have been increased by Rs 5. However, the increased fares are applicable only from the fifth stage onward.In Palle Velugu buses, ticket fare would be rounded off to the “nearest” multiples of 5. In case, the fare is Rs 13 or Rs 14, it would be rounded off to Rs 15 and if the fare is Rs 16 or Rs 17, it would be reduced to Rs 15.

Officials said that the fares have been revised to deal with the issue of change. “In several instances, both passengers and conductors were found arguing over the issue of change. To tackle the inconvenience faced by both the parties, ticket fares have been rounded off,” an official said.

Meanwhile, CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabadhram has strongly condemned the increase of ticket prices on Palle Velugu and city buses. He demanded immediate withdrawal of inflated charges and called for protests against the increased fares. Tammineni said that Telangana government is burdening the poor and middle class people by increasing fares from 10 km on ordinary buses, 6 km on metro express and 4 km on metro deluxe buses. “The government, which has to keep the company afloat by allocating adequate funds in the budget to bail out the RTC from losses, is looking to tie up its assets to the private sector and raise ticket prices, he said.

Fares revised to deal with issue of change

