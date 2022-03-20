STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police providing safety to TRS ‘mafia’: Bandi

Goondas bashed up BJP workers as cops looked on, alleges leader

Published: 20th March 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses party workers during a meeting in Nalgonda town on Saturday as other leaders look on

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the State government of turning police stations across the State into a “safe haven for TRS mafia”, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the manner in which party workers were attacked by around 200 TRS workers inside a police station in Sircilla. The incident happened when BJP workers had gone to lodge a complaint against TRS workers for attacking a BJP party person. Addressing party leaders and workers at the zonal meeting of erstwhile Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal districts at Nalgonda town on Saturday, he alleged that police had remained mute spectators when TRS “goondas” were attacking BJP workers inside the police station. 

“The police shamelessly filed cases against those who were attacked. On top of this, TRS ministers visited the attackers at their houses on Saturday,” he stated. Bandi Sanjay also recollected how in the recent past, similar attacks on BJP workers were perpetrated by TRS workers in Sircilla, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Nirmal and Adilabad districts, all in the presence of police personnel. 

The BJP chief condemned the manner in which BJP MLA T Raja Singh and other leaders were taken into custody when they tried to meet the victims of the attack in Sircilla on Saturday.

