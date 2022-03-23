Airbus set to hire IT, engineering talent at Hyderabad event

By Express News Service

Airbus will unveil wide-ranging employment opportunities for leading-edge engineering and IT professionals at a recruitment event at the Wings India Airshow here on March 26 and 27.

Senior company officials will attend the ‘Meet-and-greet’ at Begumpet airport, where job seekers can learn about Airbus, inquire about career opportunities with the company and apply for open positions.

Airbus India is actively recruiting to fill positions in avionics software, aircraft system simulation and airframe structures.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and FICCI are jointly organising WINGS India 2022, Asia’s largest event on civil aviation from March 24 to 27. Hyderabad being the hub of aviation, remains the natural host of the event. Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation will formally inaugurate the event on March 25.