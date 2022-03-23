STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Airbus set to hire IT, engineering talent at Hyderabad event

Airbus will unveil wide-ranging employment opportunities for leading-edge engineering and IT professionals at a recruitment event at the Wings India Airshow here on March 26 and 27.

Published: 23rd March 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

An Airbus A320 Neo Aircraft

Representational photo (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Airbus will unveil wide-ranging employment opportunities for leading-edge engineering and IT professionals at a recruitment event at the Wings India Airshow here on March 26 and 27.

Senior company officials will attend the ‘Meet-and-greet’ at Begumpet airport, where job seekers can learn about Airbus, inquire about career opportunities with the company and apply for open positions.

Airbus India is actively recruiting to fill positions in avionics software, aircraft system simulation and airframe structures. 

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and FICCI are jointly organising WINGS India 2022, Asia’s largest event on civil aviation from March 24 to 27. Hyderabad being the hub of aviation, remains the natural host of the event. Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation will formally inaugurate the event on March 25. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airbus Wings India Airshow Begumpet
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp